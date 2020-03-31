Thunder Bay, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 31, 2020) - Benton Resources Inc. (TSXV: BEX) ('Benton' or 'the Company') is pleased to announce that it has acquired a 100% interest in a project covering the Hele Intrusive complex in Northwestern Ontario, Canada, by staking 4 multi-cell mining claims totaling 1462 hectares. The new claims cover historical drill holes and geological mapping which identified a Midcontinent Rift-style ('MCR') intrusive complex as is located approximately 30km northeast of the TBN and Escape Lake PGE deposits. The Hele intrusion is a zoned, picritic intrusion of peridotite and olivine-gabbro which are two lithologies analogous with PGE deposits associated with the MCR, including the high grade TBN and Escape Lake deposits which Benton has optioned to Regency Gold Corp. (TSXV: RAU) ("Regency"). Regency is now being led by mining executives Abraham Drost (CEO) and Jim Gallagher (Executive Chairman), the latter being the former CEO of North American Palladium which recently sold to Impala Platinum for C$1 Billion. Upon trading resumption, Benton will hold 24.6M shares of Regency. Regency has announced it will change its Name to Clean Air Metals Inc and will trade under the symbol TSX-V:AIR upon TSX approval which Regency believes will happen within the coming weeks. Regency has also closed a $15.0 million financing which includes $2,000,000 from Eric Sprott representing 10,000,000 Unit Shares and 5,000,000 Warrants, representing 7.99% of the issued and outstanding common shares of Regency on a non-diluted basis and 11.53% of the issued and outstanding common shares of Regency on a partially-diluted basis, assuming the exercise of Mr. Sprott's Warrants. (See Regency PR Feb 11, 2020). Benton looks forward to Regency resuming active trading as well as the execution of their team's strategy to advance the Thunder Bay North and Escape Lake deposits.

Thunder Bay North (TBN) Property includes high-grade intercepts of 46.65m @ 10.1g/t Platinum+Palladium+Gold (5.267g/t Pt + 4.555g/t Pd + 0.324g/t Au) with 1.62% Copper+Nickel (1.154% Cu + 0.465% Ni), incl. 13.0 m @ 33.2 g/t Pt+Pd+Au (17.305g/t Pt + 14.817g/t Pd + 1.061g/t Au) and 4.91% Cu+Ni (3.755% Cu + 1.308g/t Ni), incl. a spectacular intercept of 2.6 m @ 97.9 g/t Pt+Pd+Au (52.769g/t Pt + 41.538g/t Pd + 3.630g/t Au) and 14.9% Cu+Ni (11.599% Cu + 3.289% Ni) in drill hole BL 10-197. Drilling highlights on the 220 hectare Escape Lake Property include 121.6 m @ 2.49 g/t Pt+Pd+Au (1.04g/t Pt + 1.37g/t Pd + 0.07g/t Au) and 0.86% Cu+Ni (0.52% Cu + 0.34% Ni), incl. 33.4 m of 7.28 g/t Pt+Pd+Au (3.01g/t Pt + 4.08g/t Pd + 0.19g/t Au) and 2.26% Cu+Ni (1.49% Cu + 0.77% Ni) in drill hole 12CL0009, and 162 m @ 1.42 g/t Pt+Pd+Au (0.61g/t Pt + 0.76g/t Pd + 0.06g/t Au) and 0.47% Cu+Ni (0.28% Cu + 0.19% Ni), incl. 40.67 m 4.5 g/t Pt+Pd+Au (1.92g/t Pt + 2.48g/t Pd + 0.18g/t Au) and 1.26% Cu+Ni (0.89% Cu + 0.36% Ni) in drill hole 11CL0005.

QP

Nathan Sims (P.Geo.), Senior Exploration Manager for Benton Resources Inc., the 'Qualified Person' under National Instrument 43-101, has approved the scientific and technical disclosure in this news release and prepared or supervised its preparation.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Benton Resources Inc.,

"Stephen Stares"

Stephen Stares, President

About Benton Resources Inc.

Benton Resources is a well-funded Canadian-based project generator with a diversified property portfolio in Gold, Silver, Nickel, Copper, and Platinum group elements. Benton holds multiple high-grade projects available for option which can be viewed on the Company's website. Many projects have an up-to-date 43-101 Report available.

Parties interested in seeking more information about properties available for option can contact Mr. Stares at the number below.

For further information, please contact:

Stephen Stares, President & CEO

Phone: 807-475-7474

Email: sstares@bentonresources.ca

Website: www.bentonresources.ca

Twitter: @BentonResources

Facebook: @BentonResourcesBEX

THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE HAS NOT REVIEWED AND DOES NOT ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

The information contained herein contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking statements relate to information that is based on assumptions of management, forecasts of future results, and estimates of amounts not yet determinable. Any statements that express predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not statements of historical fact and may be "forward-looking statements."

Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: risks related to failure to obtain adequate financing on a timely basis and on acceptable terms; risks related to the outcome of legal proceedings; political and regulatory risks associated with mining and exploration; risks related to the maintenance of stock exchange listings; risks related to environmental regulation and liability; the potential for delays in exploration or development activities or the completion of feasibility studies; the uncertainty of profitability; risks and uncertainties relating to the interpretation of drill results, the geology, grade and continuity of mineral deposits; risks related to the inherent uncertainty of production and cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses; results of prefeasibility and feasibility studies, and the possibility that future exploration, development or mining results will not be consistent with the Company's expectations; risks related to gold price and other commodity price fluctuations; and other risks and uncertainties related to the Company's prospects, properties and business detailed elsewhere in the Company's disclosure record. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking statements. These forward looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. Actual events or results could differ materially from the Company's expectations or projections.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/53945