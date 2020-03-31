Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 31.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 622 internationalen Medien
Noch unter dem Radar: Diese Goldaktie mit massivem Kurspotenzial müssen Sie haben
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1J1ME ISIN: CA0832981090 Ticker-Symbol: BR0 
Frankfurt
31.03.20
15:48 Uhr
0,044 Euro
+0,002
+4,76 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BENTON RESOURCES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BENTON RESOURCES INC 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
BENTON RESOURCES
BENTON RESOURCES INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BENTON RESOURCES INC0,044+4,76 %
REGENCY GOLD CORP--