Finsbury Growth & Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
London, March 31
FINSBURY GROWTH & INCOME TRUST PLC
NET ASSET VALUE
The estimated un-audited net asset value per share, calculated in accordance with the guidelines of the Association of Investment Companies, for Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC at the close of business on 30 March 2020 was 744.40p (ex income) 750.53p (cum income).
For and on behalf of the Board
Frostrow Capital LLP
Secretary
31 March 2020
