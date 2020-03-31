French agricultural PV specialist Sun'Agri has revealed the results of tests run on a solar plant integrated with viticulture. During heat waves, the company said, vines shaded by solar panels continued to grow and needed less water.From pv magazine France. "Vines are among the crops most affected by the effects of climate change so it is essential that they be at the heart of our experiments," a spokesperson from the Sun'Agri subsidiary of French solar developer Sun'R, told pv magazine. We'll drink to that! Sun'Agri has installed a viticulture agrivoltaic system in the Vaucluse department ...

