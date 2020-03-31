Alert Logic Defines Required Capabilities for Managed Detection and Response

Launches Virtual Forums to Drive Industry Consensus on Definition of MDR

HOUSTON, March 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Alert Logic today announced an initiative to create a standard set of capabilities to define managed detection and response (MDR). The cybersecurity industry is currently divided on what constitutes MDR, and Alert Logic is committed to driving clarity on the capabilities and value organizations must receive from MDR providers.

According to Gartner, "The marketing around MDR is increasingly confusing for buyers. The MDR label is being co-opted by service providers that demonstrate few, if any, of the characteristics defining the MDR market and are more aligned to the MSS market."1

Alert Logic will be hosting a seven-part webcast series beginning April 30, 2020, featuring what it believes are seven essential tenets of comprehensive MDR. These tenets are core to "The MDR Manifesto" - an examination of the critical capabilities necessary to deliver managed detection and response. Aptum, AVANT, ConvergeOne, INAP, Ingram, Involta, Mission, and other industry thought leaders will participate in the webcasts to offer an independent view of the evolution of MDR protection and its importance in reducing the likelihood and impact of successful attacks.

"The security industry has always been challenged by the disconnect between customer expectations and vendor descriptions of capabilities," said Jack Danahy, Alert Logic SVP and Chief Evangelist. "Through the combined effort of Alert Logic and contributing experts and analysts to define the required capabilities for managed detection and response, we will bring much needed clarity to the purpose, efficacy, and value of MDR as a critical element in organizational security planning."

In a recently published Spotlight paper, Bloor Research states, "MDR services not only relieve the burdens on organizations, but ensure that they are better able to face up to the threats that they face in an efficient and effective manner. They will help organizations to close security gaps and prevent them from becoming the next salacious headline."2

"Managed detection and response services will provide relief for beleaguered security teams who are tasked with keeping their organizations safe from security threats, but are facing severe staffing issues whilst trying to make sense of increasingly complex technology," said Fran Howarth, Practice Leader, Security at Bloor Research. "The MDR Manifesto provides practical guidance regarding the capabilities to look for when selecting an MDR service provider to work alongside them."

About Alert Logic

Alert Logic is the industry's first SaaS-enabled managed detection and response (MDR) provider, delivering unrivaled security value. Since no level of investment prevents or blocks 100% of attacks, you need to continuously identify and address breaches or gaps before they cause real damage. With limited budget and expertise, this level of security can seem out of reach. Our purpose-built technology and team of MDR security experts protect your organization and empower you to resolve whatever threats may come. Founded in 2002, Alert Logic is headquartered in Houston, Texas, with offices in Austin, Cardiff, London, and Cali, Colombia, and online at alertlogic.com. Alert Logic - our knowledge is your advantage.

