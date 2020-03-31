

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - U.S. consumer confidence report for March is expected at 10.00 am ET Tuesday. The consensus is for 110.00, while it was up 130.7 in the previous month.



Ahead of the data, the greenback traded mixed against its major rivals. While the greenback dropped against the pound and the yen, it held steady against the euro and the franc.



The greenback was worth 108.22 against the yen, 0.9640 against the franc, 1.2416 against the pound and 1.0967 against the euro as of 9:55 am ET.



