pv magazine rounds up the latest Covid-19-related stories likely to affect the world of solar and energy storage.IHS Markit has broken cover by being one of the first business intelligence firms to try and put a figure on how much Covid-19 will affect the solar market this year. The London-based analyst has predicted the world will add 105 GW of solar generation capacity this year, a figure 16% down on last year, with Covid-19 containment measures to be reduced gradually during the second and third quarters. Big solar markets in Europe, India and in Asia outside China and India are expected to ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...