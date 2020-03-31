Findit, Inc. Owner of Findit.com Launches Findit Professionals Geared to Help Heighten LinkedIN Members In Search Engines

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / March 31, 2020 / Findit, Inc. (OTC PINK:FDIT) owner of Findit.com®, a full service social and business networking management platform which provides online marketing tools and services to its members is offering Professionals the option to claim their name on Findit.com to heighten their online presence while securing their name.

Findit.com is an online platform that consists of members that are given tools to increase and improve their overall online web presence through Findit. Each member has the option of creating one or multiple online sites within Findit. The option of creating multiple sites within one Findit account is beneficial to business owners that are looking to index in search engines for certain keywords, the same is true for there name.

Findit is now reaching out to members of other social networking and business networking sites that want to claim their name on Findit and build out there site in Findit. The reason people do this on Findit is the benefits they are getting in Findit search but also Google, Yahoo and Bing search results.

With the unemployment numbers coming out this morning and jumping dramatically due to COVID-19, the amount of people that will be looking for work is going to skyrocket. The employers and businesses will have their selection of multiple candidates when filling a roll. Doing what you can to separate yourself from others will be critical to getting the position over other candidates. While many businesses will use LinkedIn and many candidates will as well, once the initial contact is made, the person conducting the hiring will more than likely do a search in Google to see what else comes up about you.





Here is where Findit will separate you from other candidates. With your Findit account and you owning your name in Findit, the likelihood of the person doing the search seeing your Findit account in Google search is increased based on the content you post in your Findit account. Within a couple of hours of joining Findit and posting in your About section, adding some pictures that you want people to see of you that you include titles and descriptions for, it is very likely that Google will index your name in your Findit account on page one. This is completely dependent on you putting in some effort and posting content in your Findit account that you want indexed under your name when someone conducts a search.



Claim Your Name on Findit Professional Now

The benefits could be you getting the job over someone else. Business owners can use Findit as well to index for keyword phrases they are targeting in SEO efforts.

Peter Tosto stated, "While many LinkedIn members are using LinkedIn to highlight their professional experiences the reach is limited to only people on LinkedIn. By adding a Findit account, those same people when they search your name in Google, which they probably will, can now see what else you want them to see about you. We know the audience on LinkedIn is fantastic, but that same audience is looking to see what else they can find on the web about you prior to making a decision if they should hire you or someone else. With a Findit account, you can make their decision much easier, by posting who you are under your name so they see the best of you."

With Findit.com, we're offering Linkedin members the opportunity along with others to create a Findit account and claim your name on Findit.

Visit findit.com/finditprofessionals and Claim the Name that you want to show up in Findit for, and in organic search results that can include Google Yahoo and Bing. The purpose of having your name in Findit as the Findit.com/yournamehere URL is for you to take additional control over your search results so that when someone on LinkedIn or elsewhere is doing due diligence on you, that you increase the probability of them seeing what you want them to see about you.

Many people on LinkedIn may not be on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and Snapchat, but if they are do you really want them to see your posts and comments and personal views? Probably not. With your Findit account make sure they see what you want them to see.

Here are the steps to take to gain more control of your name in search engines:

Join Findit Claim Your Name on Findit Fill in your About Section Upload Pictures with titles and descriptions you want indexed in Findit and Google - pictures that you want people to see. Post in the right now section the content you want people to see when they click on your Findit Account in search results. You can write about your profession in Right Now posts. This is an extremely effective way to separate yourself from every other candidate. Be sure to share your content you post on Findit back to your LinkedIN account and your other social accounts. This will help to drive potential people that are looking for someone like you to fill a roll at their company.

Findit sites can be used for bloggers and entrepreneurs to launch their business or drive traffic to their online store or content they want to drive visitors to.

Find it is an open platform, so all of the content that you create on Findit can be indexed in Findit and also crawled and indexed in Google, Yahoo and Bing search engines. This is a great way for you to take advantage of the tools and index what you want people to see or get indexed what you want people to see in outside search engines along with Findit.

