Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 31.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 622 internationalen Medien
Noch unter dem Radar: Diese Goldaktie mit massivem Kurspotenzial müssen Sie haben
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0MZNB ISIN: ES0137650018 Ticker-Symbol: 4F1 
Stuttgart
31.03.20
16:54 Uhr
8,360 Euro
-0,070
-0,83 %
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
IBEX MEDIUM CAP
1-Jahres-Chart
FLUIDRA SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FLUIDRA SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,350
8,740
17:41
8,410
8,740
17:41
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
FLUIDRA
FLUIDRA SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
FLUIDRA SA8,360-0,83 %