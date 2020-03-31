NOTICE 2020-03-31 LEVERAGE CERTIFICATES Nasdaq Stockholm has decided to list 12 certificate(s) issued by Nordea Bank Abp with effect from 2020-04-01. The certificate(s) will be listed on the NSDX segment of the Nasdaq First North Sweden. (STO Leverage Certificates Extend ME) Please find instrument identifiers in the attached document. Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Issuer Surveillance, dl-ilasto@nasdaq.com, +46 8 405 7050 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=766857