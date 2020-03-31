

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The global coronavirus death toll has risen to 38,721, and the number of confirmed cases increased to 799,724 Tuesday.



Italy remains the country where most number of people died of COVID-19 - 11591. It has a total of 101,739 reported cases.



The death toll reached 8,189 in Spain after recording its highest number of fatalities in a single day - 849. The number of infected cases is nearing 100000 in that country.



China has reported 3305 new deaths and 81,518 infections.It is followed by France (3024 deaths and 44,550 infections).



With 3179 deaths, the United States currently stands fifth in terms of COVID-19 casualties.



Germany has reported a further 128 deaths and 4,615 confirmed cases of coronavirus since Monday, while Iran recorded 141 new deaths and 3,111 other infected cases in the past 24 hours.



Botswana confirmed its first cases of coronavirus on Monday.



Australia and New Zealand say a high proportion of those diagnosed with coronavirus in those nations are young people.



A 12-year-old girl has died from the coronavirus in Belgium, CNN reported quoting a spokeswoman for the Belgian Health ministry.



The former president of the Republic of Congo, Jacques Joaquim Yhombi-Opango, has died in Paris from complications related to coronavirus.



Meanwhile, the World Bank said that 'significant economic pain seems unavoidable' in the Asia Pacific region.



American Airlines, one of the world's richest carriers, said it will apply for $12 billion in government aid. British Airways announced that it is suspending all flights from London's Gatwick airport.



On Monday, the World Health Organization released guidelines to help countries maintain essential health services during the COVID-19 pandemic.



Chinese Health Minister Ma Xiaowei spoke to his U.S. counterpart Alex Azar over telephone on Monday, and offered to work with the United States in the fight against coronavirus, China's National Health Commission said in a news release.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX