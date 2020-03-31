Infiniti Research, a leading market intelligence solutions provider, has recently announced the completion of its latest success story on competitive landscape analysis for a construction equipment company. This success story highlights how Infiniti's competitive landscape analysishelped a construction equipment company to efficiently manage supply chain operations, reduce delivery delays, and enhance profit margins by 33%.

"To gain a competitive advantage in the long-run, companies in the construction equipment market must find new ways to overcome roadblocks proactively and adapt to the fast-changing marketplace," says a market intelligence expert from Infiniti Research.

The business challenge: A construction equipment supplier based out of Central Europe, faced challenges in supply chain management due to their lack of insights into the inventory operations. Also, the rising labor shortage issues and increasing quality concerns were making it difficult for the company to deliver construction equipment on time. Consequently, the client started losing its market share to competitors. To curtail the losses in its market share, they wanted to identify the strategies and initiatives adopted by their competitors to balance maintenance with throughput. They chose to partner with Infiniti Research to leverage their expertise in offering competitive landscape assessment.

Infiniti's Integrated Approach:

Analyzed target market segments, forecasted demand-supply shifts, tracked emerging market trends, and identified regional market developments in the European construction equipment market

Evaluated the potential market demand for construction equipment in Europe for the next five years

Analyzed how the client measured up against the top ten companies in the European construction equipment market

The business impact of the competitive landscape analysis for the construction equipment market client

Identified technologies leveraged by the top construction equipment manufacturers in Europe to enhance operational efficiency

Invested into automation and digital technologies to reduce workforce-related challenges

Conducted regular equipment maintenance and enhanced operational efficiency

Managed supply chain operations and reduced delivery delays

Reduced operational cost and enhanced profit margins by 33%

