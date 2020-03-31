According to the Law of Financial Institutions of the Republic of Lithuania, NEO Finance, AB must submit audited annual financial statements and auditor's report to the supervisory authority within 3 months after the end of the financial year. The Bank of Lithuania, taking into account the situation caused by the coronavirus (COVID-19), has informed that the electronic money and payment institutions subject to the Law of Financial Institutions of the Republic of Lithuania may submit audited annual financial statements, auditor's report and resolution of shareholders meeting regarding distribution of profit (loss) later than required by law, but no later than May 5th. NEO Finance, AB informs that considering the Bank of Lithuania announcement, the set of annual financial statements and auditor's report will be published no later than April 7. Andrius Ladauskas CFO Email: andrius.ladauskas@neofinance.lt