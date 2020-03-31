Tern PLC (TERN) Tern PLC: Total Voting Rights 31-March-2020 / 17:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 31 March 2020 Tern Plc (the "Company") Total Voting Rights Following the issue of new ordinary shares of 0.02p each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") pursuant to the subscription announced on 9 March 2020, the Company is today providing a confirmation regarding its voting rights, in line with section DTR 5.6.1 of the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules sourcebook. As of the date of this announcement, being the last business day in a calendar month during which an increase in the Company's voting rights has occurred, the Company's issued ordinary share capital consists of 283,352,376 Ordinary Shares, with one voting right per Ordinary Share. The Company does not hold any Ordinary Shares in Treasury. Therefore, the total number of Ordinary Shares and voting rights in the Company is 283,352,376. The above figure may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations to determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the share capital of Company, under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules. Enquiries Tern Plc via Newgate Communications Al Sisto/Sarah Payne Allenby Capital Tel: 020 3328 5656 (Nomad and joint broker) David Worlidge/Alex Brearley/Guy McDougall Whitman Howard Tel: 020 7659 1234 (Joint broker) Nick Lovering/Christopher Furness Newgate Communications Tel: 020 3757 6880 Elisabeth Cowell/Megan Kovach ISIN: GB00BFPMV798 Category Code: MSCM TIDM: TERN LEI Code: 2138005F87SODHL9CQ36 Sequence No.: 55820 EQS News ID: 1012241 End of Announcement EQS News Service

