Challenge: An IT services provider headquartered in Germany, suffered a decade of sluggish revenue growth and encountered a decline in market position. To cover up for the losses, the client set itself an ambitious target to reduce overall operating costs. However, this required keeping up with key competitors, adopting approaches to tackle security risks, delivering projects on time, and ensuring the safety of user-data. They wanted a partner to help them identify key, strategic focus areas for business growth. They sought to collaborate with Infiniti Research to leverage their expertise in offering competitive intelligence solution.

Approach: We worked with the client to develop a three-step approach that involved benchmarking key competitors, conducting a risk analysis study to identify security threats, and implementing regulated privacy protection to safeguard user data. Also, our experts identified strategies and processes undertaken by the client's key competitors to ensure timely delivery of projects, deal with rising industry risks, and secure the safety of user data.

Business Impact: The client was able to meet their immediate priorities and attain faster time to market. At the same time, the implementation of an AI-based protection system and regulated privacy protections increased the company's reliability.

Within six months, they were on a track to achieve huge savings in operating costs. Within the next six months, the client was able to reduce operational cost by 13% and enhance market share by 22%. Also, they were able to identify technologies and processes leveraged by their competitors to tackle security and operational risks in the industry.

