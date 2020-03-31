Anzeige
31.03.2020
BH Global Limited - Director Dealing

PR Newswire

London, March 31

BH Global Limited (the "Company")

(a closed-ended investment scheme established as a company with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 48555)

LEI: 549300BIIO4DTKEMXV14

Director Dealing

31 March 2020

Pursuant to Disclosure Rule 3.1, the Company is obliged to notify the market of Director's holdings or interests of the Directors or their connected persons in shares of the Company.

The Company was notified on 31 March 2020 that the following holding of Ordinary Shares was acquired and is beneficially held by Andreas Tautscher, a Director of the Company, on 31 March 2020:

Purchased:

  • 600 Ordinary Shares of no par value in the Capital of the Company designated as Sterling Shares at a price of at GBP 16.235455 per share.

Following this purchase, Andreas Tautscher now holds a total of 600 GBP class Ordinary Shares in the Capital of the Company.

Enquiries:

The Company Secretary
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Tel: 01481 745736

