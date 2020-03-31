Infiniti Research, a leading market intelligence solutions provider, has recently announced the completion of its latest success story on market research engagement for a flexible packaging company

Engagement Overview:

The client, a flexible packaging firm based out of the United States, wanted to gather comprehensive insights into the market's development, industry regulations, customer needs, and competitive landscape. The key objectives of the engagement were:

Objective 1 : To understand customer buying behavior and adapt packaging to suit online shoppers needs

: To keep up with market demands and stay financially prepared Objective 3: To identify cost-effective measures undertaken by their competitors to cut down on operational costs

Our Approach

To help the flexible packaging company achieve their key objectives, the experts at Infiniti Research used a combination of market research study, technology assessment, customer intelligence, and market intelligence engagement. Also, the experts gathered insights on primary customer needs and identified reasons behind customer switching to different brands. In addition, the engagement involved analyzing factors impacting customer buying behavior and understanding technological developments in the US flexible packaging industry. Want to gain more insights into the approach undertaken by the experts at Infiniti Research to help the client tackle the rising challenges? Contact ushere.

Business impact of the market research solution for the flexible packaging company

By partnering with Infiniti Research, the client was able to revamp their traditional supply chain models, achieve operational efficiency, and enhance sales by 23%.

Also, by leveraging Infiniti's market research solution, the client was able to:

Understand customers' buying behaviors and innovate packaging materials to suit online shoppers needs

Analyze competitors' strategies and business models

Identify the best technologies and processes to invest on to yield huge savings

Make technology upgrades before their competitors

Meet customers' needs and demands

Revamp their traditional supply chain models and adopt innovative techniques

