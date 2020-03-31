

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Federal Trade Commission is refunding more than $1 million to consumers targeted by a scam.



According to the FTC, consumers paid Scott Cooper and his companies, World Patent Marketing Inc. and Desa Industries Inc., thousands of dollars to patent and market their inventions based on bogus 'success stories' and testimonials promoted by the defendants.



But after they strung consumers along for months or even years, the defendants did not deliver what they promised.



The FTC is providing 5,503 refunds averaging about $185 each to victims of the scheme. Most recipients will get their refunds via PayPal, but those who receive checks should deposit or cash their checks within 60 days.



