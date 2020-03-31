Washington, D.C.--(Newsfile Corp. - March 31, 2020) - The Securities and Exchange Commission today announced that its Small Business Capital Formation Advisory Committee will host a meeting via video conference on April 2, 2020, in response to the challenges small businesses are facing in coping with COVID-19.

Committee Chair Carla Garrett and Vice Chair Jeff Solomon called for an ad hoc Committee meeting, recognizing the extreme situation facing small businesses nationwide. During the meeting, members will share observations from their areas of the marketplace and discuss how the Committee and the Commission can help small businesses address their short-term capital needs.

The Committee was established to provide the Commission with advice and recommendations on Commission rules, regulations, and policy matters relating to small businesses, from privately-held emerging companies to smaller public companies. The Committee has recently informed the Commission on a number of pertinent rulemaking and policy priorities, providing valued marketplace feedback into the regulatory process. Additional information on the Committee, including its members, is available on the Committee webpage.

The meeting will take place from noon to 1:30 p.m. ET. Members of the public may watch the live webcast of the meeting on the Commission's website. The webcast of the meeting will be archived on the Committee's webpage for later viewing.