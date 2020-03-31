Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 31.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 622 internationalen Medien
Noch unter dem Radar: Diese Goldaktie mit massivem Kurspotenzial müssen Sie haben
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0B987 ISIN: SE0001174970 Ticker-Symbol: M4M 
Stuttgart
31.03.20
17:38 Uhr
24,680 Euro
+0,220
+0,90 %
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MILLICOM INTERNATIONAL CELLULAR SA SDR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MILLICOM INTERNATIONAL CELLULAR SA SDR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
24,460
26,440
22:31
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
31.03.2020 | 22:41
69 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Millicom International Cellular S.A.: Repurchase of shares in Millicom

Repurchase of shares in Millicom

Luxembourg, March 31, 2020 - During the period March 23, 2020 - March 27, 2020, Millicomrepurchased a total of 10,358 of its Swedish Depository Receipts (SDRs), hereinafter referred to as shares within the framework of the repurchase program announced on February 27, 2020, details of which are shown in the table below.

DateNumber of shares repurchasedWeighted average repurchase price (SEK) excluding commissionsTotal daily transaction value (SEK), excluding commissions
3/23/2020 4,375 251.7819 1,101,545.81
3/24/2020 1,483 261.4742 387,766.24
3/25/2020 1,500 272.3089 408,463.35
3/26/2020 1,500 278.7881 418,182.15
3/27/2020 1,500 284.8575 427,286.25

All purchases were carried out on Nasdaq Stockholm by Goldman Sachs International on behalf of Millicom. Following the purchases, as of March 27, 2020, Millicomholds 659,133 treasury shares. The total number of shares outstanding in Millicomis 101,739,217.

The repurchase program is being executed consistent with the provisions of Article 5 of the Market Abuse Regulation and the Commission Delegated Regulation No 2016/1052 ("Safe Harbour Regulation"). A maximum of 350,000 shares in total may be repurchased under the repurchase program. The shares may be repurchased for a maximum total of SEK 107 million.

A full breakdown of the transactions is attached to this press release. For information about all transactions carried out under the repurchase program, refer to Nasdaq Stockholm's website.

-END-

For further information, please contact

Press:
Vivian Kobeh, Corporate Communications Director
+1-786-628-5300
press@millicom.com (mailto:press@millicom.com)





Investors:
Michel Morin, VP Investor Relations
+1-786-628-5270investors@millicom.com (mailto:investors@millicom.com)



Sarah Inmon, Investor Relations Manager
+1-786-628-5303investors@millicom.com (mailto:investors@millicom.com)

About Millicom

Millicom (NASDAQ U.S.: TIGO, Nasdaq Stockholm: TIGO_SDB) is a leading provider of cable and mobile services dedicated to emerging markets in Latin America and Africa. Millicom sets the pace when it comes to providing high-speed broadband and innovation around The Digital Lifestyle services through its principal brand, TIGO. As of December 31, 2019, Millicom operating subsidiaries and joint ventures employed more than 22,000 people and provided mobile services to approximately 52 million customers, with a cable footprint of more than 11 million homes passed. Founded in 1990, Millicom International Cellular S.A. is headquartered in Luxembourg.

Attachments

  • PR_Millicom_Repurchase of shares Mar 23_Mar 27 Nasdaq_033120 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/5d52f4e1-8ef4-4f64-b3a8-6a6f82ec2c2c)
  • Breakdrown transactions week Mar 23_Mar 27 Nasdaq_033120 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/6844f2de-360e-4818-b885-96bc7ea36d16)
MILLICOM-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 GlobeNewswire (Europe)