Washington, D.C.--(Newsfile Corp. - March 31, 2020) - The Securities and Exchange Commission's Office of the Advocate for Small Business Capital Formation is hosting a series of virtual coffee breaks to engage with the public to discuss updates, trends, and perspectives on how COVID-19 is impacting raising capital.

"Recognizing the increased focus on digital engagement as we take COVID-19 precautions, our office looks forward to using technology tools to reach thought leaders across the country to continue our mission of amplifying the voices of small businesses and their investors, from start-up to small cap and from coast-to-coast," said Director Martha Miller.

Each virtual coffee break will spotlight what's happening in a particular area of the market, incorporating feedback from entrepreneurs, investors, and other market participants. The office will host its first virtual coffee break on April 3 at 11 a.m. ET to discuss updates in online investment capital raising, a timely topic as many businesses and investors are considering new strategies to bridge networks.

Instructions on how to participate in these virtual events are available on the office's virtual coffee breaks event page. Businesses and investors are also encouraged to reach out to the office online at www.sec.gov/oasb, via email at smallbusiness@sec.gov, or by phone at 202-551-5407 for support with their capital raising needs.