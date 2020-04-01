

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Large manufacturing in Japan weakened again in the first quarter of 2020, the Bank of Japan's quarterly Tankan Survey on business sentiment revealed on Wednesday with a diffusion index score of -8.



That actually beat forecasts for a reading of -10 as expectations were very soft because of the global Covid-19 pandemic. It was down from a score of 0 three months ago.



The outlook came in at -11, although that too beat expectations for -15 following the 0 score in the previous quarter.



Large all industry capex is now seen higher by 1.8 percent, exceeding expectations for 1.7 percent and down from 6.8 percent in the previous three months.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX