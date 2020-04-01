

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The China stock market has alternated between positive and negative finishes through the last four trading days since the end of the two-day winning streak in which it had risen more than 120 points or 4.5 percent. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just above the 2,750-point plateau although it figures to open lower again on Wednesday.



The global forecast for the Asian markets continues to be volatile, this time to the downside on continuing coronavirus concerns. The European markets were up and the U.S. bourses were down and the Asian markets figure to follow the latter lead.



The SCI finished slightly higher on Tuesday following mixed performances from the financial shares and insurance companies, while the properties were soft.



For the day, the index rose 3.08 points or 0.11 percent to finish at 2,750.30 after trading between 2,743.12 and 2,771.17. The Shenzhen Composite Index gained 8.38 points or 0.51 percent to end at 1,665.93.



Among the actives, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China skidded 1.34 percent, while Bank of China dropped 1.14 percent, China Construction Bank tumbled 2.01 percent, China Merchants Bank sank 1.13 percent, China Life Insurance shed 0.79 percent, Ping An Insurance rose 0.03 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) lost 0.89 percent, China Shenhua Energy retreated 2.05 percent, Gemdale fell 0.28 percent, Poly Developments plunged 2.17 percent, China Vanke declined 1.50 percent and PetroChina was unchanged.



The lead from Wall Street is negative as stocks opened lower on Tuesday and saw the losses accelerate as the day progressed, condemning the Dow and S&P to their worst first quarters ever.



The Dow shed 410.32 points or 1.84 percent to finish at 21,917.16, while the NASDAQ fell 74.05 points or 0.95 percent to 7,700.10 and the S&P 500 lost 42.06 points or 1.60 percent to 2,584.59.



The pullback on Wall Street reflected lingering concerns about the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic, as New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said confirmed cases in his state jumped to more than 75,000 overnight.



In economic news, reports on consumer confidence and Chicago-area business activity showed deterioration in March but still came in above estimates. An unexpected expansion in Chinese manufacturing activity in March also helped to alleviate worries.



Some optimism was generated by reports that U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin have agreed to talks aimed at addressing volatility in the global oil markets.



Crude oil prices moved higher on Tuesday, rising after a sharp setback a day earlier that sent futures crashing to their lowest close in 18 years. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for May ended up $0.39 or 1.9 percent at $20.48 a barrel.



Closer to home, China will see March results for the manufacturing index from Caixin later this morning, with forecasts suggesting a score of 45.0 - up from 40.3.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX