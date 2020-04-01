

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Kroger Family of Companies (KR) said that it will provide all hourly frontline grocery, supply chain, manufacturing, pharmacy and call center associates with a Hero Bonus, a $2 premium above their standard base rate of pay, applied to hours worked March 29 through April 18.



The company will disburse the premium weekly to ensure associates have access to additional cash.



The Hero Bonus is in addition to previously announced one-time bonus, which pays out on April 3.



On March 21, the company announced that it will provide a one-time bonus to every hourly frontline grocery, supply chain, manufacturing and customer service associate, amounting to $300 for every full-time associate and $150 for every part-time associate.



In addition, the company today said it is ensuring associates who are affected by COVID-19 - whether experiencing symptoms and self-isolating, diagnosed or placed in quarantine - can recover with the support of emergency paid leave.



Beginning next week, the company is adding ExpressPay - a new benefit that allows most hourly associates to access some of their pay faster.



The company is making $5 million available for those facing hardship, including lack of access to childcare and for those considered higher-risk, due to COVID-19 through the Kroger Family of Companies Helping Hands fund.



