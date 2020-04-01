Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 01.04.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 622 internationalen Medien
Noch unter dem Radar: Diese Goldaktie mit massivem Kurspotenzial müssen Sie haben
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 851544 ISIN: US5010441013 Ticker-Symbol: KOG 
Tradegate
31.03.20
21:37 Uhr
27,260 Euro
+0,435
+1,62 %
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
KROGER CO Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KROGER CO 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
27,330
27,550
31.03.
27,225
27,410
31.03.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
KROGER
KROGER CO Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
KROGER CO27,260+1,62 %