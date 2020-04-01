

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TAK) said that its board approved an executive compensation recoupment policy or 'clawback policy'. It is part of its efforts to further strengthen its commitment to corporate governance.



The clawback policy will take effect on April 1, 2020 and apply to short-term incentive compensation beginning with the Fiscal Year 2020 performance year and long-term incentive granted in Fiscal Year 2020 and continue to apply for all subsequent periods.



The clawback policy provides that in the event of a significant restatement of financial results or significant misconduct, the independent external members of Takeda's Board of Directors may require Takeda to recoup incentive compensation.



This would include all or a portion of the compensation received by any member of the Takeda Executive Team, any Internal Director on the Takeda's Board , and any other individual designated by the independent external members of Takeda's Board of Directors within the fiscal year, and the three prior fiscal years, that the need for a significant restatement of financial results or significant misconduct was discovered.



