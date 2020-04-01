

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - HSBC has cancelled the fourth-quarter interim dividend of US$0.21 per ordinary share, citing the current economic uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The dividend was scheduled to be paid on 14 April 2020.



HSBC has also decided that until the end of 2020 it will make no quarterly or interim dividend payments or accruals in respect of ordinary shares, or undertake any share buy-backs in respect of ordinary shares.



HSBC noted that group performance has been resilient in the first quarter in difficult economic conditions and, so far, credit performance has held up well.



However, as a result of the global impacts of COVID-19, and its impact on interest rates, HSBC expects reported revenues to be impacted in insurance manufacturing, and credit and funding valuation adjustments in Global Banking & Markets, alongside higher Expected Credit Losses.



HSBC will announce its first quarter 2020 results on 28 April.



