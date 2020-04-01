OSLO, Norway, April 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Annual General Meeting of Aker ASA will be held on Monday 27 April 2020 at 14:00 CEST at Akerkvartalet, Oksenøyveien 10, 1366 Lysaker, Norway.

Due to the COVID-19 situation, we urge shareholders to vote electronically prior to the meeting or issue a proxy to the meeting chair, and not attend physically. Go to www.akerasa.com to cast your vote. The deadline for prior voting is April 24, 2020 at 16:00 CEST.

Please find attached the following documents:

Notice of annual general meeting including notice of attendance and proxy forms

The board of directors' proposed resolutions

The proposal from the nomination committee

Guidelines for remuneration of the CEO and senior executives of the company

All the documents to be processed at the general meeting are available at the company's website www.akerasa.com.

For further information, please contact:

Investors:

Torbjørn Kjus, Chief Economist & Head of Investor Relations

Phone: +47 94 14 77 30

Media:

Atle Kigen, Head of Corporate Communications

Phone: +47 90 78 48 78

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/aker-asa/r/aker-asa-notice-of-annual-general-meeting--including-revised-dividend-proposal-,c3078309

The following files are available for download: