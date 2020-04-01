Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 01.04.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 623 internationalen Medien
Noch unter dem Radar: Diese Goldaktie mit massivem Kurspotenzial müssen Sie haben
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0B8L8 ISIN: NO0010234552 Ticker-Symbol: FKM 
Tradegate
31.03.20
17:57 Uhr
20,840 Euro
+1,660
+8,65 %
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
OBX 25
1-Jahres-Chart
AKER ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AKER ASA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
19,270
19,830
08:56
20,000
21,000
08:55
PR Newswire
01.04.2020 | 07:40
97 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Aker ASA: Notice of Annual General Meeting (Including Revised Dividend Proposal)

OSLO, Norway, April 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Annual General Meeting of Aker ASA will be held on Monday 27 April 2020 at 14:00 CEST at Akerkvartalet, Oksenøyveien 10, 1366 Lysaker, Norway.

Due to the COVID-19 situation, we urge shareholders to vote electronically prior to the meeting or issue a proxy to the meeting chair, and not attend physically. Go to www.akerasa.com to cast your vote. The deadline for prior voting is April 24, 2020 at 16:00 CEST.

Please find attached the following documents:

  • Notice of annual general meeting including notice of attendance and proxy forms
  • The board of directors' proposed resolutions
  • The proposal from the nomination committee
  • Guidelines for remuneration of the CEO and senior executives of the company

All the documents to be processed at the general meeting are available at the company's website www.akerasa.com.

For further information, please contact:

Investors:
Torbjørn Kjus, Chief Economist & Head of Investor Relations
Phone: +47 94 14 77 30

Media:
Atle Kigen, Head of Corporate Communications
Phone: +47 90 78 48 78

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/aker-asa/r/aker-asa-notice-of-annual-general-meeting--including-revised-dividend-proposal-,c3078309

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/18835/3078309/1222098.pdf

Notice Annual General Meeting 2020

https://mb.cision.com/Public/18835/3078309/9a7a3b6e32d8cb00.pdf

Proposal from the nomination committee 2020

https://mb.cision.com/Public/18835/3078309/a9f2866b7e1b8eb0.pdf

The board of directors proposed resolutions

https://mb.cision.com/Public/18835/3078309/9808382ec45dfd9c.pdf

Guidelines for remuneration of the CEO and senior company executives

AKER-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 PR Newswire