OSLO, Norway, April 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Annual General Meeting of Aker ASA will be held on Monday 27 April 2020 at 14:00 CEST at Akerkvartalet, Oksenøyveien 10, 1366 Lysaker, Norway.
Due to the COVID-19 situation, we urge shareholders to vote electronically prior to the meeting or issue a proxy to the meeting chair, and not attend physically. Go to www.akerasa.com to cast your vote. The deadline for prior voting is April 24, 2020 at 16:00 CEST.
Please find attached the following documents:
- Notice of annual general meeting including notice of attendance and proxy forms
- The board of directors' proposed resolutions
- The proposal from the nomination committee
- Guidelines for remuneration of the CEO and senior executives of the company
All the documents to be processed at the general meeting are available at the company's website www.akerasa.com.
For further information, please contact:
Investors:
Torbjørn Kjus, Chief Economist & Head of Investor Relations
Phone: +47 94 14 77 30
Media:
Atle Kigen, Head of Corporate Communications
Phone: +47 90 78 48 78
This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com
https://news.cision.com/aker-asa/r/aker-asa-notice-of-annual-general-meeting--including-revised-dividend-proposal-,c3078309
The following files are available for download:
https://mb.cision.com/Main/18835/3078309/1222098.pdf
Notice Annual General Meeting 2020
https://mb.cision.com/Public/18835/3078309/9a7a3b6e32d8cb00.pdf
Proposal from the nomination committee 2020
https://mb.cision.com/Public/18835/3078309/a9f2866b7e1b8eb0.pdf
The board of directors proposed resolutions
https://mb.cision.com/Public/18835/3078309/9808382ec45dfd9c.pdf
Guidelines for remuneration of the CEO and senior company executives