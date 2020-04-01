Technavio has been monitoring the truck mirror system market and it is poised to grow by USD 2.65 billion during 2019-2023. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Request latest free sample report of 2020-2024

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Truck Mirror System Market 2019-2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will decelerate during the forecast period. Ficosa Internacional, Gentex, HondaLockMfg, Magna International, Murakami, and Samvardhana Motherson Group are some of the major market participants. The functionalities in rear-view mirrors will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Functionalities in rear-view mirrors has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Truck Mirror System Market 2019-2023: Segmentation

Truck Mirror System Market is segmented as below:

Application Light Duty Trucks Medium And Heavy-duty Trucks

Geographic Landscape Americas APAC EMEA



Truck Mirror System Market 2019-2023: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our truck mirror system market report covers the following areas:

Truck Mirror System Market Size

Truck Mirror System Market Trends

Truck Mirror System Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies developments in interior rear-view mirror technologies as one of the prime reasons driving the truck mirror system market growth during the next few years.

Truck Mirror System Market 2019-2023: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Truck Mirror System Market, including some of the vendors such as Ficosa Internacional, Gentex, HondaLockMfg, Magna International, Murakami, and Samvardhana Motherson Group. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Truck Mirror System Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Truck Mirror System Market 2019-2023: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2019-2023

Detailed information on factors that will assist truck mirror system market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the truck mirror system market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the truck mirror system market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of truck mirror system market vendors

Table Of Contents :

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

2.1 Preface

2.2 Preface

2.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION

Market segmentation by application

Comparison by application

Light duty trucks Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Medium and heavy-duty trucks Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by application

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Americas Market size and forecast 2018-2023

APAC Market size and forecast 2018-2023

EMEA Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 09: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 10: MARKET TRENDS

Developments in side rear-view mirror technologies

Developments in interior rear-view mirror technologies

Integration of biometric authentication system with mirror system

PART 11: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 12: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Ficosa Internacional

Gentex

HondaLockMfg

Magna International

Murakami

Samvardhana Motherson Group

PART 13: APPENDIX

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

