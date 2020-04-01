Shares Begin Trading on London Stock Exchange

Positioned to Consolidate Critical Communications Infrastructure

Digital Landscape Group, Inc. (LSE:DLGI) (the Company), a global cell site lease investment firm focused on the acquisition and ownership of property (ground, tower, rooftop and in-building) underlying wireless sites, today provided the following update.

"Today marks a milestone in Digital Landscape Group's evolution, as our shares begin trading on the London Stock Exchange," said Bill Berkman, CEO of the Company. "Amidst the backdrop of a global health crisis, our recently completed transaction provides us with significant cash to deploy in our core business, as well as in similarly situated wireless communications infrastructure assets."

The Company controls a pure play portfolio of communications infrastructure property leases. These leases generate predictable triple-net rental streams supported by a diversified, largely investment grade tenant base comprised of mobile network operators and tower companies. The critical importance of wireless communications to all users is even more apparent than usual -- evidenced by surging demand in light of the current global instability.

The Company will continue to deploy capital through its proven acquisition platform, which originates cell site properties as part of the Company's continuing growth plan. As of December 31, 2019, the Company had in excess of $62 million of in-place annual rent, the tenants for which are among the largest international communications companies.

Company Highlights

High quality, diversified portfolio generating predictable and durable revenue

Long-dated cash flow streams underlying critical wireless infrastructure assets

Customers include some of the largest global telecom and tower companies with strong credit

Favorable lease characteristics, primarily triple net annual rent escalators

Portfolio of mission critical assets across 19 countries, 30+ wireless carriers and tower companies, and more than 6,000 individual lease streams

Resilient and defensive business model operating in a global, recession-resistant industry

Company-owned leases support mission critical tower and cell sites with long-term contracts and significant relocation costs

Strong tailwinds from global growth in mobile data consumption and infrastructure upgrades to 5G networks

Attractive yield with built-in organic growth over a multi-decade period, with minimal ongoing operating costs and capital expenditures

Proven growth platform with attractive opportunities

International origination platform with a track record of generating meaningful growth

Significant global market opportunity for consolidating a highly fragmented landlord market with multiple avenues for growth and corresponding value creation

Seasoned management team supported by strong local wireless industry professionals

Balance sheet positioned to facilitate growth

Flexible and scalable funding base

Capital available for deployment

C-Corporation/Operating Partnership structure ("UP-C") can facilitate tax efficient acquisitions

About the Company

Digital Landscape Group, Inc. is a global cell site lease investment firm focused on the acquisition and management of ground, tower, rooftop and in-building cell site leases. The Company maintains a strong local presence in each of its operating markets and the Company provides wireless solutions based on local laws, financial concepts, customs and languages. Digital Landscape's programs deliver the Company's expertise and services to help both landlords and carriers achieve their strategic and financial objectives. The Company has interests in the revenue streams of more than 6,000 individual lease-streaming assets situated on approximately 4,600 different communications sites located throughout the United States and 18 other countries. For further information see www.digitallandscapegroup.com.

