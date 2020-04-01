Let's Day Out Becomes Let's Day In! Matchmaking App Launches Series of Online Events to Boost Mental Well-being Amid Self-isolation

New app Let's Day Out rebrands as Let's Day In, launching a series of online events to support, inform and entertain its users going through self-isolation.

LONDON, April 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --Matchmaking app Let's Day Out emphasizes its commitment to sparking genuine connections for its users, despite social distancing norms. In just a matter of days, Let's Day Out restructured its business model from offline to online events. Relaunching as Let's Day In, the app touts a variety of online entertainment options from live-comedy to music, as well as fitness, cooking and mindfulness classes.

Vicky Cheng, Let's Day In's CEO, says: "The importance of connecting is crucial, more now so than ever, given most of our members are in either self-isolation or lockdown due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Our team of developers and event experts have been working non-stop to fill our app with fantastic online events, which will ensure our users stay informed, entertained and connected during this unprecedented global crisis."

For each Let's Day In event, users have the option to donate £1 to the World Health Organisation's COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund.

Let's Day In Boosting In-App Engagement

Already proving to be a popular concept, Let's Day In has helped increase app downloads to over 10,000, as well as boost overall in-app user engagement. Thanks to solid partnerships with influencers such as Chef Niall Kirkland, Make-Up Artist Georgia Rose, Soul-Healing Psychotherapist Sophie Nevill and Personal Trainer Dan Lagimodiere, the app now includes an array of expert collaborations for its virtual events.

Cheng, says: "Our mission is to provide an easy solution for people who want to make new connections and attend great events, whether that's online or offline. As technology and trends evolve, so does our app, and Let's Day In is proof of that.