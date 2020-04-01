Anzeige
01.04.2020
BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Plc - Disclosure of Portfolio Holdings

PR Newswire

London, March 31

BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc (LEI: UK9OG5Q0CYUDFGRX4151)

Portfolio Holdings

A full disclosure of portfolio investments for BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc as at 29 February 2020 has been made available on the Company's website at the link listed below:

https://www.blackrock.com/uk/individual/literature/policies/brlait-portfolio-disclosure.pdf


1 April 2020

END

