While the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the renewable energy market is still not clear, Norwegian consultancy Rystad Energy says that new solar and wind projects will grind to a halt in 2020, creating a ripple effect in the years to come, as currencies throughout the world continue to slide against the US dollar. From pv magazine Australia Movements in the foreign-exchange market triggered by the Covid-19 outbreak will affect all segments of the renewables market. According to Norwegian consultancy Rystad Energy, solar and wind projects will be particularly affected, as companies choose to ...

