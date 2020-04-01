Anzeige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
01.04.2020 | 08:05
89 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Norsk Hydro: Primary insiders purchase shares under Long Term Incentive program and shares to employees

Long-Term Incentive plan
Norsk Hydro ASA has a share-based Long-Term Incentive (LTI) in the form of a remuneration of 30 percent of annual base salary for the President and CEO and the other members of the Corporate Management Board. The LTI payment requires that Hydro had a positive underlying EBIT in the previous year and is based partly on a) Average of the past three years' return on capital employed (RoaCE), measured against the company's internal return target, b) Total shareholder return (TSR) measured against a weighted average of TSR for comparable companies. The participants will be required to invest the net amount after tax in Hydro shares and such shares must be held for at least three years.

See list below of primary insiders that on March 31, 2020, have acquired Hydro shares under the LTI plan at NOK 29.62 per share. A total of 43 238 shares have been sold by Hydro to the participants in the LTI plan. Norsk Hydro ASA holds 21 306 248 own shares after these transactions and the number of outstanding shares are 2 047 692 028.

Sale of shares to employees
Primary insiders in Hydro have also agreed to purchase shares under a general arrangement offered to Hydro employees in Norway each year.

Hydro employees in Norway have been offered to purchase shares valued at NOK 12,500, with a 50 percent discount. For employees taking part in this arrangement, the share price before discount is NOK 29.62 per share, for 422 shares, and will be transferred during April 2020.

The following primary insiders have purchased shares under the long-term incentive program and agreed to purchase shares under the employee share plan:

Name Acquired shares LTI plan Shares agreed to be acquired under employee share plan New holding
President and CEO Hilde Merete Aasheim 7 363 422 119 946
Executive Vice President and CFO Pål Kildemo 1 436 422 13 060
Executive Vice President Head of Bauxite & Alumina John Thuestad 7 419 422 58 043
Executive Vice President Energy & Corporate Development Arvid Moss 4 313 422 173 043
Executive Vice President Primary Metal Eivind Kallevik 4 783 422 72 849
Executive Vice President Rolled Products Einar Glomnes 2 814 422 17 692
Executive Vice President Extruded Solutions Egil Hogna 7 306 422 63 470
Executive Vice President Legal & Compliance Anne-Lene Midseim 3 451 422 33 735
Executive Vice President Communication & Public Affairs Inger Sethov 3 165 422 38 125
Executive Vice President People & HSE Hilde Nordh 1 188 844* 24 597
Employee representative to the Board of Directors Arve Baade - 422 5 130
Employee representative to the Board of Directors Svein Kåre Sund - 422 6 434
Employee representative to the Board of Directors Sten Roar Martinsen - 422 6 869
Observer to the Board of Directors Tor Egil Skulstad - 422 1 226

*Including shares agreed to be acquired under the employee share plan by close relative

Investor contact
Contact Stian Hasle
Cellular +47 97736022
E-mail Stian.Hasle@hydro.com

Press contact
Contact Halvor Molland
Cellular +47 92979797
E-mail Halvor.Molland@hydro.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

