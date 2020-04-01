

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 2.00 am ET Wednesday, Destatis publishes Germany's retail sales figures for February. Sales are forecast to grow 0.1 percent on month, slower than the 0.9 percent rise in January.



Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major counterparts. While the euro rose against the pound, it held steady against the rest of major counterparts.



The euro was worth 1.1026 against the greenback, 118.36 against the yen, 1.0592 against the franc and 0.8906 against the pound at 1:55 am ET.



