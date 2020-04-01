Regulatory News:

At its meeting held on March 30, 2020, Vivendi's (Paris:VIV) Management Board decided that the Company's Combined General Shareholders' Meeting, convened for Monday, April 20, 2020, at 3:30 p.m., will be held at the Company's head office located at 42, avenue de Friedland, 75008 Paris, and webcast live in its entirety on the Company's website (www.vivendi.com).

Shareholders or any other person entitled to attend the Meeting will not be present either in person or by telephone or audiovisual conferencing.

This decision was taken in light of the current health situation and the upgraded security measures instituted by the French authorities limiting the movement of individuals and ordering the closure of most French establishments open to the public. It conforms to French Ordinance no. 2020-321 of 25 March 2020 adjusting the rules for meetings and deliberations of shareholders' meetings.

Therefore, shareholders are strongly encouraged to vote by mail or via the Internet1 before Sunday, April 19, 2020 (3:00 p.m., Paris time). The form is available online at www.vivendi.com/assemblee-generale. The completed form is to be returned to BNP Paribas Securities Services2, for the exclusive purpose of voting by mail or giving proxy to the Chairman of the General Shareholders' Meeting. No admission card will be issued to shareholders should they request one.

Shareholders had the opportunity to send the Company requests for the inclusion of items or draft resolutions on the agenda, from March 11, 2020 until the 25th day prior to the Meeting. The Company received no such requests during this period.

As the General Shareholders' Meeting will be held without the presence of its shareholders, they will not have the opportunity to ask questions during the Meeting.

Shareholders are reminded, however, that they have the right to ask written questions to which the Management Board will respond during the Meeting. These written questions should be sent to the registered office: 42, avenue de Friedland 75008 Paris, France, by registered letter with acknowledgement of receipt addressed to the Chairman of the Management Board by the fourth working day prior to the date of the Shareholders' Meeting, i.e., Tuesday, April 14, 2020. The letter should be accompanied by a certificate of registration either in the registered share accounts maintained by the Company or in the accounts of bearer share maintained by an intermediary mentioned in Article L. 211-3 of the French Monetary and Financial Code. Given the current situation, account will exceptionally be taken of written questions received up to the first working day preceding the date of the General Shareholders' Meeting, i.e., Friday, April 17, 2020.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements. This press release contains forward-looking statements with respect Vivendi's financial condition, results of operations, business, strategy, plans and outlook. Although Vivendi believes that such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside our control, including, but not limited to, the risks related to antitrust and other regulatory approvals as well as any other approvals which may be required in connection with certain transactions and the risks described in the documents of the Group filed by Vivendi with the Autorité des marchés financiers (the French securities regulator), which are also available in English on Vivendi's website (www.vivendi.com). Investors and security holders may obtain a free copy of documents filed by Vivendi with the Autorité des marchés financiers at www.amf-france.org, or directly from Vivendi.

readers against relying on such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release. Vivendi disclaims any intention or obligation to provide, update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

In addition to the foregoing, each of Vivendi's businesses are closely monitoring the current and potential effects of the recent COVID-19 (coronavirus) outbreak. Currently, the majority of the impacts on Vivendi's businesses have been minimal due to their predominately digital nature. However, the outbreak is likely to continue to have an impact globally, and it is uncertain at this point for how long and how severely this crisis will impact our business activities and financial results.

Unsponsored ADRs. Vivendi does not sponsor any American Depositary Receipt (ADR) facility in respect of its shares. Any ADR facility currently in existence is "unsponsored" and has no ties whatsoever to Vivendi. Vivendi disclaims any liability in respect of any such facility.

1 Holders of registered shares who wish to vote via the Internet can access the VOTACCESS website via the Planetshares website at https://planetshares.bnpparibas.com. Holders of bearer shares are required to find out whether his or her authorized intermediary is connected to the VOTACCESS service and, if so, whether such access is subject to specific conditions of use. If the intermediary holding the shareholder's securities account is connected to VOTACCESS, the shareholder should connect to such intermediary's website using his or her usual login identifiers.

2 BNP Paribas Securities Services, Service Assemblées générales CTO Assemblées générales Les Grands Moulins de Pantin 9, rue du Débarcadère -93761 Pantin Cedex.

