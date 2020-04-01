Calliditas Strengthens its US Commercial Organization

STOCKHOLM, April 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) ("Calliditas") today announced it has strengthened its operations in the United States with the addition of Christopher Ngai as Vice President, US Market Access. Mr. Ngai will start immediately.

hristopher has more than 15 years of experience in the industry, working mainly for large pharmaceutical companies, including Bayer, Pfizer and Bristol-Myers Squibb. Christopher held different market access positions during the launch and commercialization of several products. Prior to joining Calliditas, Christopher was Vice President Global Market Access at BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, where he developed the strategy and built the market access team to support the launch of their assets for rare diseases.

Christopher, who has an M.A. in economics from the University of Toronto, Ontario, will report to Andrew Udell, Vice President North America Commercial.

"We are very excited to have Christopher join the Calliditas team. His extensive and successful experience in market access includes managed care, trade/distribution, as well as patient services. Christopher will play a key role in our expanding commercial organization as we further develop our Nefecon launch plans for patients with IgA nephropathy," said Andrew Udell.

The information was sent for publication on April 1, 2020 at 8:00 a.m. CET.

About Calliditas

Calliditas Therapeutics is a specialty pharmaceutical company headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. It is focused on developing high quality pharmaceutical products for patients with a significant unmet medical need in niche indications, in which the Company can partially or completely participate in the commercialization efforts. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of the product candidate Nefecon, a two-step unique formulation optimized to combine a time lag effect with a concentrated release of the active substance budesonide, within a designated target area. This patented, locally acting formulation is intended for treatment of patients with the inflammatory renal disease IgA nephropathy (IgAN). Calliditas Therapeutics is running a global Phase 3 study within IgAN and aims to commercialize Nefecon in the US. The company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (ticker: CALTX). Visit www.calliditas.com for further information.

