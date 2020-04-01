Urban Exposure plc (UEX) Urban Exposure plc: Update on disposal 01-Apr-2020 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 1 April 2020 THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION Urban Exposure Plc Update on disposal Urban Exposure plc (the "Company") has received notice of termination from Honeycomb Holdings Limited ("HHL") of the share purchase agreement among the Company, HHL and Urban Exposure Amco Limited ("UE Amco") dated 10 March 2020 for the purchase by HHL of the issued share capital of Urban Exposure Lendco Limited ("UE Lendco" and the "SPA"). The purchase had been scheduled to complete today, 1 April 2020. The Company considers that the termination of the SPA by HHL is without merit and reserves its position to take all measures to enforce its rights under the SPA, including, without limitation, seeking specific performance of HHL's obligation to acquire UE Lendco. Enquiries: Urban Exposure plc Tel: +44(0)207 408 0022 William McKee, Chairman Randeesh Sandhu, Chief Executive Officer Sam Dobbyn, Chief Financial Officer Jefferies (Financial adviser and Joint Corporate Broker) Tel: +44(0)20 7029 8000 Rishi Bhuchar Ed Matthews James Thomlinson William Brown Liberum (NOMAD and Joint Corporate Broker) Tel: +44(0)203 100 2000 Neil Patel Gillian Martin Jonathan Wilkes-Green Louis Davies MHP Communications (Financial Public Relations) Charlie Barker Patrick Hanrahan Sophia Samaras Tel: +44(0)203 128 8540 / +44(0)203 128 8731 UrbanExposure@mhpc.com ISIN: GB00BFNSQ303 Category Code: MSCU TIDM: UEX LEI Code: 213800Q7WLHGIHUFBT43 Sequence No.: 55823 EQS News ID: 1012289 End of Announcement EQS News Service

