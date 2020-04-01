Renewi PLC (RWI) Renewi plc: Block listing six monthly return 01-Apr-2020 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN Date: 1 April 2020 Name of applicant: Renewi plc Name of scheme: Renewi plc Long Term Incentive Plans Period of return: From: 01/10/2019 To: 31/03/2020 Balance of unallotted securities 2,162,130 under scheme(s) from previous return: Plus: The amount by which the Nil block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for): Less: Number of securities Nil issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G): Equals: Balance under scheme(s) 2,162,130 not yet issued/allotted at end of period: Name of applicant: Renewi plc Name of scheme: Renewi plc 2015 Sharesave Scheme Period of return: From: 01/10/2019 To: 31/03/2020 Balance of unallotted securities 1,181,095 under scheme(s) from previous return: Plus: The amount by which the Nil block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for): Less: Number of securities Nil issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G): Equals: Balance under scheme(s) 1,181,095 not yet issued/allotted at end of period: Name of contact: Philip Griffin-Smith, Group Company Secretary Telephone number of contact: + 44 (0)1908 650 586 ISIN: GB0007995243 Category Code: BLR TIDM: RWI LEI Code: 213800CNEIDZBL17KU22 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 55859 EQS News ID: 1012157 End of Announcement EQS News Service

