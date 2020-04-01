Technavio has been monitoring the automotive catalyst market and it is poised to grow by 75.67 MT during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of almost 4% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Request latest free sample report of 2020-2024
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. BASF, CATALER, Clariant, Johnson Matthey, Solvay, and Umicore are some of the major market participants. The demand for platinum group metals will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Demand for platinum group metals has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.
Automotive Catalyst Market 2019-2023: Segmentation
Automotive Catalyst Market is segmented as below:
- Product
- Palladium
- Platinum
- Rhodium
- Others
- Application
- Light-duty Vehicle
- Heavy-duty Vehicle
Automotive Catalyst Market 2019-2023: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our automotive catalyst market report covers the following areas:
- Automotive Catalyst Market Size
- Automotive Catalyst Market Trends
- Automotive Catalyst Market Industry Analysis
This study identifies recycling of automotive catalysts as one of the prime reasons driving the automotive catalyst market growth during the next few years.
Automotive Catalyst Market 2019-2023: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Automotive Catalyst Market, including some of the vendors such as BASF, CATALER, Clariant, Johnson Matthey, Solvay, and Umicore. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Automotive Catalyst Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Automotive Catalyst Market 2019-2023: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2019-2023
- Detailed information on factors that will assist automotive catalyst market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the automotive catalyst market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the automotive catalyst market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive catalyst market vendors
