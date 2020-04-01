Solvay S.A.: Participation notification by Blackrock Inc.

Brussels, Wednesday, April 1, 2020, 08h30CEST --- According to Belgian transparency legislation (Law of May 2, 2007), BlackRock Inc. (55 East 52nd Street, New York, NY, 10055, U.S.A.) recently sent to Solvay different transparency notifications in the last few days indicating that it crossed different times the threshold of 3%. Here is a summary of the different moves:

Date on which the threshold was crossed Voting rights after the transaction Equivalent financial instruments after the transaction Total March 25, 2020 3.00% 0.64% 3.64% March 27, 2020 3.09% 0.57% 3.66%

The latest notification, dated March 30, 2020, contains the following information:



Reason for the notification: acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights

Notified by: BlackRock Inc. (55 East 52nd Street, New York, NY, 10055, U.S.A.)

Date on which the threshold is crossed: March 27, 2020

Threshold of direct voting rights crossed: 3% upwards

Denominator: 105,876,416

Additional information: The disclosure obligation arose due to voting rights attached to shares for BlackRock, Inc. going above 3%.

Declarations by BlackRock Inc. are published in the Investor Relations Sectionof Solvay's website.

Attachments