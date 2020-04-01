Anzeige
Mittwoch, 01.04.2020

01.04.2020 | 08:41
Solvay S.A.: Participation notification by Blackrock Inc.

Brussels, Wednesday, April 1, 2020, 08h30CEST --- According to Belgian transparency legislation (Law of May 2, 2007), BlackRock Inc. (55 East 52nd Street, New York, NY, 10055, U.S.A.) recently sent to Solvay different transparency notifications in the last few days indicating that it crossed different times the threshold of 3%. Here is a summary of the different moves:

Date on which the threshold was crossedVoting rights after the transactionEquivalent financial instruments after the transactionTotal
March 25, 2020 3.00% 0.64% 3.64%
March 27, 2020 3.09% 0.57% 3.66%

The latest notification, dated March 30, 2020, contains the following information:

  • Reason for the notification: acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights
  • Notified by: BlackRock Inc. (55 East 52nd Street, New York, NY, 10055, U.S.A.)
  • Date on which the threshold is crossed: March 27, 2020
  • Threshold of direct voting rights crossed: 3% upwards
  • Denominator: 105,876,416
  • Additional information: The disclosure obligation arose due to voting rights attached to shares for BlackRock, Inc. going above 3%.

Declarations by BlackRock Inc. are published in the Investor Relations Sectionof Solvay's website.

Attachments

  • 20200401_transparency declaration Blackrock-ENG (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/33eb5cbb-5796-40e3-8e81-1a4478e735e5)
  • Solvay_2020-03-25_Issuer_signed (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/3224d8b6-db47-4ac2-8741-79769f2352fb)
  • Solvay_2020-03-27_Issuer_signed (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/7918f319-9819-41a3-b81b-ddab2415cdf0)
