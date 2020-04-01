Great Learning Launches 'Great Learning Academy'

Offers free online courses with high quality content in career critical skills like Data Science, Machine Learning, Artificial Intelligence, Cloud Computing and Digital Marketing

NEW DELHI, April 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Great Learning, one of Asia's leading or one of the leading global players with learners from 140 countries, today launched 'Great Learning Academy', an online repository that offers over 300 hours of high quality structured learning content across 40 courses focused on career critical skills. The Great Learning Academy has been envisioned to provide students and working professionals a starting point to begin their upskilling journey. Top courses being offered at the Academy include Analytics, Programming, Data Science, Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Cloud Computing, Digital Marketing, Big Data and Business Finance. On completion of each course, learners will also receive a certificate of completion from Great Learning.

The Great Learning Academy offers beginner and intermediate level courses in these domains interspersed with industry case studies, weekly live sessions and career preparation material. The courses will offer learners a flavour of what learning each skill deeply will entail and help them chart a career path according to their interests.

LinkedIn's Emerging Jobs Report for 2020 also puts "Artificial Intelligence Specialist" and "Data Scientist" at the top of the emerging jobs list, with over 74% and 34% hiring growth over the past four years. Even so, both of these fields come with a relatively high bar of entry and their own specialized skills clusters. This indicates that the idea of upskilling in new age skills has not yet penetrated deep enough when it comes to college students and working professionals. With Great Learning Academy, Great Learning is trying to change this by offering them a taste of how upskilling can work for them. The business value created by AI is expected to reach $3.9 trillion by 2022, according to Gartner (2018).

The faculty delivering these courses include Great Learning's award winning faculty and leading industry practitioners. The courses cover the conceptual understanding of the topic, the tools and techniques commonly used and the application of these technologies across a host of industries, offering students a 360-degree view of each topic they choose to study.

Mohan Lakhamraju, Founder and CEO, Great Learning, said, "Great Learning Academy's purpose is to offer everyone the opportunity to develop career critical skills relevant to this digital age. It provides access to high quality courses developed and delivered by award winning faculty members who are stalwarts in their respective fields. This initiative is an integral part of our belief that everyone willing to put in the effort needed to learn should have access to the best learning opportunities possible regardless of their economic situation. We encourage working professionals and students to take advantage of the Great Learning Academy to make the most of the present circumstances and be prepared to accelerate their careers in the future."

About Great Learning

Great Learning is India's leading professional learning company focused on upskilling working professionals and students.

For more information, visit-https://www.mygreatlearning.com/utm_source=release&utm_medium=link&utm_campaign=brand

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/900043/Great_Learning_Logo.jpg