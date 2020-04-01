April 1 (WNM/Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump and his top healthcare advisers urged Americans to follow strict social distancing measures ahead of a "tough two weeks" that could lead to at least 100,000 deaths from the coronavirus in the United States. DEATHS, INFECTIONS * More than 851,000 people have been infected across the world and over 42,000 have died, according to a Reuters tally. EUROPE * The number of confirmed cases in Germany has risen to 67,366 and 732 people have died of the ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...