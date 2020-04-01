

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Savills Plc (SVS.L) said, due to COVID-19 pandemic, the Board has decided to defer the holding of the 2020 Annual General Meeting from 6 May 2020 to 25 June 2020. Also, Savills is withdrawing its previously announced proposed final ordinary and supplemental interim dividends in order to retain sufficient cash reserves. The Board intends to consider an enhanced interim dividend on or around the revised date of the AGM.



Savills Plc said it will, on 6 April 2020, publish and mail the company's 2019 Annual Report and Accounts to shareholders who have elected to receive hard copy communications.



