Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 1, 2020) - Sixth Wave Innovations Inc. (CSE: SIXW) (OTC Pink: ATURF) (FSE: AHUH) (the "Company" or "Sixth Wave") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. John Cowan as the Company's Chief Operating Officer.

Mr. Cowan is a Mechanical Engineer with extensive experience in the planning, design, construction, and management of industrial manufacturing facilities in the United States. He has consecutively managed multiple precision manufacturing facilities, with more than three decades of world-class manufacturing experience. He is a specialist in the disciplines of Operations, Engineering Business Development and Quality Control, and is certified in international best in class manufacturing standards such as Lean Manufacturing, Six Sigma and AITF & ISO Quality Management Systems.

Mr. Cowan's background includes the design and management of large Engine Block & Head Plants, a Medical Manufacturing & Distribution facility, as well as a green-field Engine Assembly Plant. He has spearheaded the configuration and ongoing operation of high-precision production lines on behalf of Fortune 500 companies such as Eaton Corporation, Harley Davidson and Caterpillar.

John will be overseeing the production ramp-up and management of Sixth Wave's AffinityTM Cannabinoid Purification and IXOS Gold Extraction platforms immediately as well as overseeing new product development and roll out. His portfolio will include the production and quality control of both polymer extraction media (AffinityTM & IXOS Beads), as well as the manufacture and assembly of associated hardware.

"We're delighted to welcome a manufacturing specialist of Mr. Cowan's status to the Company," said Dr. Jon Gluckman, President & CEO of Sixth Wave. "John has designed and managed award-winning manufacturing circuits for some of America's most highly regarded companies. He brings a depth of experience that will serve us well as we transition to high volume production in 2020 and beyond."

Before joining Sixth Wave, Mr. Cowan served as VP Engineering & Business Development at ATEK Metal Technologies LLC, where he led USA & Global Business development. He also served in numerous senior management positions for Royal Oak Industries and Eaton Corporation in Europe and the United States, his experience includes, operational & engineering leadership, product launches, equipment acquisitions, process qualifications, engineering process control, as well as R&D. His extensive customer experience includes interaction with such major industrial names as Ford, Cummins, Allison, Rolls Royce, and AAM. Mr. Cowan holds a BS Honors Degree in Mechanical Engineering from Northumbria University.

This appointment is subject to the approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange.

About Sixth Wave

Sixth Wave is a development stage nanotechnology company with patented technologies that focus on extraction and detection of target substances at the molecular level using highly specialized molecularly imprinted polymers. The Company is in the process of commercializing its AffinityTM cannabinoid purification system, as well as, IXOS, a line of extraction polymers for the gold mining industry.

The nanotechnology architectures which are the focus of the Company's work are amenable to other relevant detection and separation problems including the detection of biogenic amines, viruses and other pathogens, for which the Company has products at various stages of development.

