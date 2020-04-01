AMUNDI INDEX MSCI WORLD UCITS ETF DR (MWRD) AMUNDI INDEX MSCI WORLD UCITS ETF DR: Net Asset Value(s) 01-Apr-2020 / 09:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: AMUNDI INDEX MSCI WORLD UCITS ETF DR DEALING DATE: 31/03/2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 57.3707 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 6063483 CODE: MWRD ISIN: LU1437016972 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MWRD Sequence No.: 55861 EQS News ID: 1012495 End of Announcement EQS News Service

April 01, 2020 03:15 ET (07:15 GMT)