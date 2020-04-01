The "Coronavirus Impact on UK Consumers 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The "Coronavirus Impact on UK Consumers 2020" report gives a short overview of some of the trends stemming from the Coronavirus crisis, particularly in terms of spending on home improvement and gardening.

It is based on an online survey of 1,696 UK consumers, census representative in terms of gender, age and region, conducted in February and March 2020.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Report Summary

3. Confidence in Economy

4. Brexit attitudes

5. Coronavirus impact by week

6. Confidence to spend

7. Impact of weather

8. Behavioural changes due to CV

9. Activities done in isolation

10. Attitudes to DIY G

11. Motivations for doing DIY

12. DIY activity breakdown

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/m3131b

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200401005219/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900