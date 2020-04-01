Lombard Capital PLC - Statement re new business opportunity

1 April 2020

LOMBARD CAPITAL PLC

("Lombard" or the "Company")

Statement in respect of new business opportunity

The Directors wish to advise shareholders of a new business opportunity being undertaken by the group. LCP Financial Limited has formed its own wholly owned subsidiary company, Waste And Recycling Solutions Limited (WARS). Robert Noel Malone has been appointed Managing Director of WARS.

Robert Malone is 36 years old and has over 12 years of experience in the waste management industry and extensive connections with senior management within the industry. He is charged with amalgamating various disjointed sectors of the waste industry into a cohesive Waste Group. The first assets to be acquired have been identified and WARS are currently moving towards exchanging contracts with immediate effect.

Robert states "I am pleased to announce that I have accepted the invitation join the Board of WARS with a prime objective to build and grow the WARS brand within the current challenging environment. By amalgamating assets within the waste industry, the resultant synergy will create efficiency and savings, which coupled with my experience in the waste industry, will build shareholder value."

While WARS will seek to undertake a waste and recycling trade, LCP Financial Limited will continue to work towards producing secure bond investments where the instrument would be fully secured by tangible assets.

The directors of Lombard Capital Plc accept responsibility for this announcement.

