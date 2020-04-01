The World Finance Spring 2020 Issue is Out Now, Covering COVID-19 and Much More

News provided by World News Media

LONDON, April 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Spring 2020 edition of World Finance magazine is out now and includes a raft of informative articles touching on everything from Taiwan's push for economic independence to Hungarian prison reform.

The cover story takes a look at the life and work of Dr Elizabeth Jack-Rich, founder and CEO of Elin Group, an energy conglomerate that has a robust presence across a diverse range of sectors in her native Nigeria. Throughout the article, Jack-Rich's genuine sense of care for her fellow citizens comes across, whether through her business dealings or her philanthropy work.

"By virtue of the nature of the businesses we operate in - be it aviation or oil and gas - the health and safety of our staff, clients and all other stakeholders cannot be compromised," Jack-Rich told World Finance. "We understand that a lapse in judgement or one careless moment can lead to a fatality. This is why we ensure that we stay compliant with every health and safety policy, as well as all government and statutory regulations."

Elsewhere in the magazine, Alex Katsomitros investigates why the number of firms relying on debt to stay afloat has soared over the past decade and whether the 'zombification' of the economy may end up leading to the next recession. Meanwhile, journalist Charlotte Gifford takes a look at the potential global impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and there are also pieces exploring the BRICS grouping, the shipping industry and the likelihood of a 'chocolate OPEC' forming.

To read about all this and more, pick up the latest copy of World Finance magazine, available in print, on tablet and online now.

www.worldfinance.com

World News Media, the parent company of World Finance, is a leading publisher of quality financial and business magazines, which enjoys a global distribution network that includes subscriber lists of prominent decision-makers around the world.

Contact Information

World News Media

Barclay Ballard

Editorial Department

+44-(0)-20-7553-4177

barclay.ballard@wnmedia.com