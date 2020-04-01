Technavio has been monitoring the floating wind turbine market and it is poised to grow by 296.35 MW during 2019-2023. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Request latest free sample report of 2020-2024
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Floating Wind Turbine Market 2019-2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)
The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will decelerate during the forecast period. aerodyn Energiesysteme, GENERAL ELECTRIC, Hitachi, MHI Vestas Offshore Wind, Senvion, and Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy are some of the major market participants. The favorable government regulations will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Favorable government regulations has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.
Floating Wind Turbine Market 2019-2023: Segmentation
Floating Wind Turbine Market is segmented as below:
- Foundation
- Spar-buoy
- Semi-submersible
- Others
- Geographic Landscape
- Americas
- APAC
- EMEA
Floating Wind Turbine Market 2019-2023: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our floating wind turbine market report covers the following areas:
- Floating Wind Turbine Market Size
- Floating Wind Turbine Market Trends
- Floating Wind Turbine Market Industry Analysis
This study identifies rise in wind energy consumption as one of the prime reasons driving the floating wind turbine market growth during the next few years.
Floating Wind Turbine Market 2019-2023: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Floating Wind Turbine Market, including some of the vendors such as aerodyn Energiesysteme, GENERAL ELECTRIC, Hitachi, MHI Vestas Offshore Wind, Senvion, and Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Floating Wind Turbine Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Floating Wind Turbine Market 2019-2023: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2019-2023
- Detailed information on factors that will assist floating wind turbine market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the floating wind turbine market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the floating wind turbine market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of floating wind turbine market vendors
Table Of Contents:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
- 2.1 Preface
- 2.2 Preface
- 2.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2018
- Market size and forecast 2018-2023
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 07: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- Europe Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- ROW Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY FOUNDATION
- Market segmentation by foundation
- Comparison by foundation
- Spar-buoy Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Semi-submersible Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Others Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by foundation
PART 09: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 10: MARKET TRENDS
- Decline in LCOE of wind power generation
- Advances in floating wind design
- Rise in wind energy consumption
PART 11: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
PART 12: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- aerodyn Energiesysteme
- GENERAL ELECTRIC
- Hitachi
- MHI Vestas Offshore Wind
- Senvion
- Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy
PART 13: APPENDIX
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
