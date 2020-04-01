Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 01.04.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 623 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 896516 ISIN: GB0003452173 Ticker-Symbol: FGR 
Tradegate
27.03.20
15:21 Uhr
0,512 Euro
-0,081
-13,60 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
FIRSTGROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FIRSTGROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,542
0,562
11:36
0,545
0,559
11:39
PR Newswire
01.04.2020 | 11:16
48 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

FIRSTGROUP PLC - Total Voting Rights

FIRSTGROUP PLC - Total Voting Rights

PR Newswire

London, April 1

01 April 2020

FirstGroup plc

Voting Rights and Capital

In conformity with the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules (DGTR) 5.6.1R, FirstGroup plc advises that as at 31 March 2020 its capital consists of 1,219,535,001 ordinary shares of 5 pence each. FirstGroup plc holds 157,229 of its ordinary shares in treasury. Therefore, the total number of voting rights in FirstGroup plc is 1,219,377,772.

The above figure of 1,219,377,772 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify FirstGroup plc and the FCA of the percentage of voting rights they hold, or a change in this percentage, under the FCA's DGTR.

In addition, the information below is provided in accordance with the requirements of DGTR 6.2.2AR:

Legal Entity Identifier: 549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93

Classification as per DGTR 6 Annex 1R: 2.5 Total number of voting rights and capital.

Enquiries:

Jefrey Matemba
Company Secretarial Assistant, FirstGroup plc
+44 (0) 7929 025292

FIRSTGROUP-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 PR Newswire