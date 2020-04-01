Anzeige
Mittwoch, 01.04.2020

WKN: 896516 ISIN: GB0003452173 Ticker-Symbol: FGR 
Tradegate
27.03.20
15:21 Uhr
0,512 Euro
-0,081
-13,60 %
01.04.2020
FIRSTGROUP PLC - Blocklisting - Interim Review

PR Newswire

London, April 1

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

1 April 2020

Name of applicant:FirstGroup plc
Name of scheme:1. FirstGroup Long Term Incentive Plan
2. FirstGroup Share Incentive Plan
3. FirstGroup Sharesave Plan
Period of return:From:1 October 2019To:31 March 2020
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:1. 1,550,000
2. 942,118
3. 5,880,484
Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):1. NIL
2. NIL
3. 4,000,000
Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):1. NIL
2. 205,802
3. 3,951,907
Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:1. 1,550,000
2. 736,316
3. 5,928,577

In addition, the information below is provided in accordance with the requirements of the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rule (DGTR) 6.2.2AR:

Legal Entity Identifier: 549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93

Classification as per DGTR 6 Annex 1R: 3.1

Enquiries:

Jefrey Matemba
Company Secretarial Assistant, FirstGroup plc
+44 (0) 7929 025292

